Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 421,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,234,693. The company has a market cap of $188.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

