Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.8% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after buying an additional 1,504,842 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 52,651 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $44.77. 445,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,234,693. The company has a market cap of $188.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.