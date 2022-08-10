Verso Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,928.00 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Verso has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a total market cap of $481,838.51 and approximately $24,928.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015070 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00039690 BTC.
About Verso
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.