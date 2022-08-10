Veru (VERU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERUGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $920.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of -0.40. Veru has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Veru by 18.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Veru by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Veru by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veru by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VERU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

