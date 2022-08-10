VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CDC)

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of CDC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,183. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average is $69.28. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $74.46.
