VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

VSMV traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

