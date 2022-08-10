VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSB traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $55.95. 396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

