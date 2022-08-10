VIDY (VIDY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $88,910.00

VIDY (VIDY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $88,910.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,255.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00130564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00063960 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com.

Buying and Selling VIDY

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.