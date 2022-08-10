Vista Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.4 %

COST stock traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.47. The stock had a trading volume of 42,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,603. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $240.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

