Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.62

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 434958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$61.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 60.28 and a quick ratio of 60.14.

Get Vulcan Minerals alerts:

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.