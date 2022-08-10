Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

WMG stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 58,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMG. TheStreet lowered Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

