WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $224.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.51 and its 200-day moving average is $221.40. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $282.88.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $8,628,768. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

