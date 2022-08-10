WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires New Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after buying an additional 186,364 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after buying an additional 824,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,398,000 after buying an additional 88,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,248,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 352,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL Stock Up 1.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

PPL stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.