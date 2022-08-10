WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

