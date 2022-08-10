WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after acquiring an additional 544,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 8,174,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 171,569,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,940,737,003.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,903,176 shares of company stock worth $1,893,830,529 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.9 %

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

