WebDollar (WEBD) Price Up 22.4% This Week

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, WebDollar has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $12,148.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000491 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003530 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00062358 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,559,340,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
