Webis (LON:WEB) Shares Down 2.1%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 277,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 460,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Webis Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.24 million and a P/E ratio of 14.13.

Webis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. The company offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.