Wedbush Cuts RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $5.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. 7,523,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,711. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $292.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.17. RealReal has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The company had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $34,054.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock valued at $202,532. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RealReal by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 33,051 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

