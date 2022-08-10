Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $101.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $101.00.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.09. 1,363,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.40 and a beta of 1.83. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.85.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

