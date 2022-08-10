Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $101.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2022 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $101.00.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.09. 1,363,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.40 and a beta of 1.83. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.85.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
