Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $5.00. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 93,483 shares traded.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.