Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $5.00. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 93,483 shares traded.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 49,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.