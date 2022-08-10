West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.24

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.24 and traded as low as $24.44. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 16,752 shares.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $417.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Bancorporation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 601.3% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 346,022 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 476.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 27.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

