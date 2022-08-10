West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.11 billion-$10.11 billion.

West Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of WJRYY stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,654. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $56.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.