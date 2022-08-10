West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.11 billion-$10.11 billion.
Shares of WJRYY stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,654. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $56.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 0.38.
