Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Shares Up 1.7%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.00. 1,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services.

