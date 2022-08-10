Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 177,862 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 177,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.52% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDVY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,478,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

SDVY traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,221. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $31.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

