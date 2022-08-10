Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,104 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,496,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,092. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

