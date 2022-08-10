Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 362.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 254,149 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.79. 196,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

