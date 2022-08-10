Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 255.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,036 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.72. 39,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,536. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

