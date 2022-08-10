Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) by 1,138.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,316 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000.

EDOW stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,664. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $32.57.

