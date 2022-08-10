WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WestRock to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 22,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,721. WestRock has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

WestRock announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

