WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Shares Gap Down to $16.99

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $15.60. WeTrade Group shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 120 shares.
WeTrade Group Stock Down 6.5 %
About WeTrade Group
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
