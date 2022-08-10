WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Volume Tops $740,419.00

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $47.81 million and approximately $740,419.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00025441 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017609 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.