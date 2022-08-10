Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised Whitestone REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

WSR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. 222,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,205. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $532.26 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 141.18%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

