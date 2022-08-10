William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a report released on Friday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Maravai LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRVI. TheStreet downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

MRVI stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.54. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,198,000 after buying an additional 962,082 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,356,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,590,000 after buying an additional 918,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after buying an additional 201,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

