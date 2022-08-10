Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM traded up $6.24 on Wednesday, hitting $154.50. The company had a trading volume of 769,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.28. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

