Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Wingstop has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.
Wingstop Stock Up 5.5 %
WING traded up $7.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.21. 5,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,234. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $187.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.35.
Institutional Trading of Wingstop
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $287,000.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
