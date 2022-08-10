Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $136.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.35.

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.98.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 8,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

