Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.06% of Winnebago Industries worth $113,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WGO traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.26. 13,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,719. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.69. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

WGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

