WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

MAPS stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.

In other WM Technology news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $161,047.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,542.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $153,105.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 552,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,005.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $161,047.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,542.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,745 shares of company stock valued at $537,430. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 83.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 785,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

