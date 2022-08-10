Wulff Hansen & CO. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.4 %

DIS stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.82. 811,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,249,430. The company has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

