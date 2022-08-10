Wulff Hansen & CO. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

VFH traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,821. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.20. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

