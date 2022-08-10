Wulff Hansen & CO. Reduces Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wulff Hansen & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,309,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,730,000 after buying an additional 502,508 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 100,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,316. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

