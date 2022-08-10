X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading Up 0.2%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 411,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 278,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightworth raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 448,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 127,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 84,202 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

