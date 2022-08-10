Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.72

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 650480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.33.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.05 million. Analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.