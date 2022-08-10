Xend Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $226,487.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $226,487.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

