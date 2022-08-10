XMax (XMX) Reaches One Day Volume of $174,356.00

XMax (XMX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, XMax has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One XMax coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $657,782.17 and $174,356.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (XMX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,881,608 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XMax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

