YF Link Achieves Market Capitalization of $539,195.39 (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, YF Link has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $539,195.39 and $119.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $9.89 or 0.00041274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,956.48 or 1.00001394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00131135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00065706 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

