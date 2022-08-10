Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Ziff Davis updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.57-$6.77 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.52-6.79 EPS.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ZD stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.87.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ziff Davis Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.