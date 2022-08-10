Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

