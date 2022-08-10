Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 157,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 70,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Zimtu Capital Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$3.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 50.21 and a current ratio of 52.17.

About Zimtu Capital

(Get Rating)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimtu Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimtu Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.