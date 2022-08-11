0Chain Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $9.50 million and $36,102.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain Coin Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

